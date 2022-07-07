LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A comparison of government satellite images from 2013 and June 25, 2022, shows the dramatic impact of the drought on Lake Mead.

Lake Mead, which is the largest man-made reservoir in the United States, has been shrinking amid a two-decade-long mega-drought.

The most recent measurement of the water on July 7 shows the lake at 1,042 feet, almost 200 feet lower than where it was at full capacity. According to the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, a minimum of 1,050 feet is needed to generate power at the Hoover Dam. Anything below that is considered an “inactive pool,” and if the level falls below 895 feet, it’s considered a dead pool.

Shortly after retreating to its lowest recorded water level, @USGSLandsat captured an image of Lake Mead.

Here we see that image of the largest-capacity reservoir in the U.S., which supplies water to millions, and an image from 2013.

These images show just how much land has resurfaced and what was once hidden underwater has been revealed — everything from boats to bodies.

The Bureau of Land Management released a forecast in June showing that Lake Mead could drop as much as 30 feet from its current level by September 2023, if their predictions hold true.

For the first time, a water shortage was declared for the lake last August, which resulted in a reduction in water releases to Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico. More cuts could be required.