LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa’s Experience is back at Tivoli Village this holiday season and it is bigger than ever.

Coming from creator Dirk Hagen, the man who brought you Fear Factory, Santa’s Experience captures the essence of the home of the big man himself.

The experience includes plenty of family photo opportunities, children’s activities, and a visit with Santa Claus in the flesh.

“We did this last year for the first time, it’s basically a social media pop up that’s celebrating Christmas and the whole holiday season,” Hagen told 8 News Now. “We tried to create a lot of fun interactive photo op experiences where the whole family can come and enjoy it.”

If you have children aged 8 to 18, they may also be able to get in for free. The experience is sponsored by Stride Education, and anyone who signs up to receive the company’s emails gets a free pass to the experience for their child.

Kids will be able to meet Santa, write him letters, walk through his gingerbread house and workshop, and even participate in an axe-throwing experience at his North Pole Lodge.

“We have about three times the square footage [as last year] and we’ve added a lot more photo opportunities as well. It’s very visual…. and a chance for families to come down and take their Christmas pictures,” Hagen said.

Santa’s Experience is currently open Thursday through Sunday, but starting Dec. 19, it will be open every day. The experience will also be open on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Tickets to the experience start at $25. For more information on hours of operation, the free pass for children, and to purchase tickets, visit this link.