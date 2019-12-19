Santa reminds drivers, pedestrians to watch for each other

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa Claus made an appearance in Las Vegas Thursday to remind drivers and pedestrians about road safety. He appeared in a blue suit near Maryland Parkway and Silverado Ranch Boulevard.

It’s part of the annual Santa in a Cross Walk program done by local police agencies.

This year, there have been 46 pedestrians who’ve lot their lives, including four in the past week. This has been the deadliest week since the first week of 2019. In addition, at least 24 kids have been hit on the way to and from school.

“Police Santa” is a way to grab the attention of drivers who fail to stop or pedestrians walking outside the crosswalks.

Traffic safety advocate Erin Breen said any pedestrian who received a violation can take a class instead of paying a fine. However, speeding drivers face a citation.