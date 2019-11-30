Santa kicks off Magical Forest tree lighting at Opportunity Village

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On the evening of Black Friday, Opportunity Village had a special guest fly in to kick off the tree lighting ceremony at the Magical Forest.

Santa Claus, in his big red suit, flew in via helicopter to help get into the spirit, once again, with this year’s tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony commences the opening of Opportunity Village’s Magical Forest.

It was a Las Vegas style light show, complete with fireworks and snow.

The holiday season is officially here and that means the Magical Forest is now open! Thank you to every single one of you for coming out tonight to our Tree Lighting Celebration! 🎄🎅🔔❄️☃️ #MagicalForest #OpportunityVillage pic.twitter.com/D4n2ejfsSP — Opportunity Village (@OppVillageLV) November 30, 2019

Special guests at the holiday event included Mayor Carolyn Goodman, Congresswoman Dina Titus, and Cirque Du Soleil cast members.

The Magical Forest is open nightly through Jan. 4, with the exception of Christmas Day.

