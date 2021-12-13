Santa joins North Las Vegas police to highlight pedestrian safety Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Santa Claus is one busy man this time of year, but not too busy to join forces with the North Las Vegas Police Department to help keep local roadways safe.

On Tuesday, Dec. 14, North Las Vegas police officers along with other Nevada law enforcement agencies will be concentrating on drivers that do not yield to pedestrians in the roadway and will also be educating pedestrians to use the crosswalks.

Officers will have Santa help out by crossing numerous streets across the city in hopes of reminding drivers to stop for pedestrians.

The message to all drivers is simple, if you spot Santa crossing a marked crosswalk, it’s time to stop.

According to the National Highway Traffic & Safety (NHTSA), at some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian, and unfortunately, pedestrian fatalities remain high. In 2019, 6,205 pedestrians died.

Funding for the extra patrols is made possible by the Office of Traffic Safety under the Pedestrian Safety Grant.