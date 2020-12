LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Christmas in 2020 calls for a socially-distanced Santa session. Shoppers at Fashion Show Mall can take photos with the jolly elf on Christmas Eve.

Benches are disinfected after each photo session and everyone keeps their social distance for safety.

And don’t worry, you still get to tell him what you want for Christmas. You can make a reservation at WhereIsSanta.com.