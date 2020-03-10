Santa Clara County to prohibit mass gatherings

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Santa Clara County Health Officer has issued an order, effective March 11 at 12:00 a.m. prohibiting public or private mass gatherings.

A mass gathering is any event that brings together 1,000 or more people in a single room or single space at the same time. This includes auditoriums, stadiums, arenas, large conference rooms, meeting halls, cafeterias, theaters, or other confined indoor or outdoor spaces.

A mass gathering does not include normal operations at airports, shopping malls, and centers, or other spaces where 1,000 or more persons may be in transit. It also does not include typical office environments or retail or grocery stores where large numbers of people are present but it is unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another.

For gatherings and community events of less than 1,000 people, officials strongly urge postponing or canceling gatherings and community events where large numbers of people are within arm’s length of one another.

If event organizers can’t avoid bringing groups of people together, officials say it is their responsibility to:

• Stop anyone who is sick with a fever or respiratory symptoms from attending.

• Encourage those who are at higher risk for serious illness to not attend.

• Find ways to give people more physical space so that they aren’t in close contact as much as possible.

• Ensure that there are adequate supplies of hand hygiene materials and urge attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, alcohol-based hand sanitizer can be used

Event organizers should direct attendees to:

• Avoid close contact with other people.

• Avoid touching their eyes, nose, and mouth.

• Cover their cough or sneeze with a tissue – if available – or into their elbow.

• Clean surfaces with disinfecting wipes and other standard cleaners before, during, and after the event.

To view the full directive click here.