Santa Clara County announces 4th person with coronavirus

SAN JOSE (AP) — The Santa Clara County Public Health Department has announced the case of a fourth person in the county infected with coronavirus.

The department said Saturday that case is of a woman who is a “household contact” of a person who is hospitalized with the virus, the health department said in a news release.

The department says the woman has not been hospitalized and is not ill.

“We expected more cases of COVID-19 in our county and have been preparing for community transmission,” the department said in a statement. “Since the disease is here, an important priority for the department will be to conduct community surveillance to determine the extent of local spread.”

The county also provided information about their COVID-19 cases: