Sandy Valley residents skeptical about marijuana farming

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada’s marijuana industry needs room to grow. Retail shops say they are in constant need of supply. To grow marijuana cheaper, some companies are looking to farm outside of Las Vegas.

Supporters say it could be a lifeline to struggling, rural communities but in some cases, it’s a hard sell.

“I don’t want it here. Nobody wants it here,” said one person at a heated community meeting on the issue in August.

At the center of the issue is Brad Schwanger. He is one of the owners of Nopah Springs, a piece of Sandy Valley farm land where he wants to grow marijuana.

Schwanger’s owned the property for nearly 10 years and has approval to grow medical marijuana indoors. He wants to grow retail pot as well.

“By growing out in the rural areas, we’re going to grow green. We’re going to use less electricity. The water doesn’t have the same chemicals that the city does,” he said.

Schwanger linked up with another company which would actually grow the marijuana.

They were also at the August meeting, trying to convince skeptical homeowners that greenhouses of marijuana would be a good thing.

But some residents remained unimpressed.

“We don’t want it in residential areas. There is a lot of acreage here,” said Greg Neff, the chairman of Spring Valley Citizens Advisory Council.

He and others worried about odor from the proposed farm, traffic, land value and crime.

“There’s a lack of trust. They said this would never happen and it did,” he said.

Schwanger was confident most people wanted his farm in action.

“It’s done. The license is in place. The zoning is in place. Nobody can change that zoning except me.”

But, some things are out of Schwanger’s hands.

Just as the project was up for final Clark County approval, it was delayed and then it ended for good. The company that said it would grow the marijuana pulled out.

Schwanger said there was little explanation. Now, he hopes to grow hemp there instead, something he’s already done.

It’s all a sign that even if the marijuana industry wants to grow in rural Nevada, not all of rural Nevada is ready for it.