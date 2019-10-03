Bernie Sanders remains in Las Vegas recovering from heart procedure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders remained in Las Vegas Thursday as he recovered from a heart procedure that sidelined him from campaign appearances.

A statement released by his wife, Jane, said:

“Thank you to everyone who reached out yesterday with so many touching and kind messages wishing Bernie well. We are so moved by your support.”

“Bernie is up and about. Yesterday, he spent much of the day talking with staff about policies, cracking jokes with the nurses and doctors, and speaking with his family on the phone. His doctors are pleased with his progress, and there has been no need for any additional procedures. We expect Bernie will be discharged and on a plane back to Burlington before the end of the weekend. He’ll take a few days to rest, but he’s ready to get back out there and is looking forward to the October debate.”

The hospital Sanders is in has not been released to the public.

He left a campaign event at Shiraz restaurant on Sahara and Decatur Tuesday night after asking for a chair. People in attendance said he seemed fine, and they were surprised at the news there was a medical problem.

Video from the campaign event offered no evidence of a problem. Sanders also visited the Las Vegas Healing Garden Tuesday, and video of him there revealed nothing related to a heart problem.