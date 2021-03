LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Get ready to play in the sandbox. Sandbox VR is opening its first Las Vegas location at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Customers will have an immersive experience that blends full body motion capture with virtual reality technology.

You can explore a haunted pirate ship or fight aliens in space.

The site is expected to open this summer.

