Sand Hill Dairy issues recall of whole milk products

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sand Hill Dairy has issued a voluntary recall for whole milk effective Wednesday.

Affected products include gallon, half gallon, and pints of their whole milk with a best buy date of Mar. 4, distributed at retailers including Sprouts and Instacart in Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, Sparks, Fallon, Lovelock, and Winnemucca.

Test results from routine sampling conducted by the Nevada Department of Agriculture (NDA) on Wednesday indicated ineffective levels of pasteurization in one batch of whole milk.

The products are being removed from store shelves as a precaution to protect public health, although there have been no illnessers reported to date.

Further NDA testing did not identify any additional products or batch dates as being affected.

Consumers who purchased an affected product are urged to contact Sand Hill Dairy for a full refund. You can call 775-745-9115 for more information.