San Martin Christmas Village tradition celebrates its 13th year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In 2007, a grateful patient kick started what would become a beloved Christmas tradition at the Dignity Health-St. Rose Dominican San Martin Campus. The Christmas Village is a 1,500-piece display that brings a dose of holiday cheer to patients and visitors alike.

George and Gail Tomao donated more than 1,000 holiday figurines from their family collection to the hospital to express their gratitude for the nurses who took care of George during his stay. Gail was a retired nurse who recognized the professionalism in those providing her husband’s care.

Since its inception, donors have helped grow the display, with over 200 new pieces added in the years following. The glowing masterpiece is set amid a blanket of snow and star-filled night sky.

The collection fills a three-tier platform located on the ground level of the hospital near the main elevators.

Anyone who wants to enjoy the village can see it through Jan. 6.