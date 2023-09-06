LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The largest celebration of Italian food and music is returning to a local casino in the southern valley.

The San Gennaro Feast honors Saint Gennaro, the Patron Saint of Naples, Italy, for the 43rd year, with a wide range of ethnic food vendors, arts and crafts, home exhibits, face painters, and live international acts from Italy and the Las Vegas Strip. In addition, it has the biggest and most thrilling amusement rides and games in the valley.

The bi-annual festival, located at M Resort Spa and Casino, will be in town the following dates:

Wednesday, Sept. 20 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 22 from 4 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, Sept. 23 from 1 p.m. to midnight

Sunday, Sept 24 from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Parking and valet are free. Rides and food are sold separately. Tickets are $15, not including any additional fees and taxes.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the festival website.