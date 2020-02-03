San Francisco parking spot for sale for $100k

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Certain parking spots across the country are precious, but there is one in San Francisco that has many people talking.

A parking spot in the city is on the market for $100,000. It is located in the basement of the building.

A real estate agent who put it up for sale says he has already received a verbal offer, but it was not enough.

“I had a picture of it and everything and my phone was ringing off the hook. Because people thought $100 for property in San Francisco they were clamoring for that,” Bill Williams, Compass Real Estate agent said.

Just like every other unit in that building, residents have to pay for property taxes and an HOA fee of $28 a month. Other parking spaces have been sold, including one that went for $136,000 and another for $140k, which was closer to the building’s lobby.