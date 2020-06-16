San Diego DA’s office searching for family members of former Clark County man stabbed to death

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is looking for family members of a 58-year-old former Clark County man who was killed more than a year ago.

Kevin Hughes was stabbed to death at a downtown San Diego bus stop on May 27, 2019 but authorities have been unable to notify next of kin. Hughes was born in Clark County in 1962 and lived in various cities in Nevada. Authorities say there may be family or friends who remember him.

If you or someone you know has information related to the names or locations of family members or close friends of Kevin Hughes, please contact the San Diego DA’s Office at 619-531-3651 or by email at sandiegoda@sdcda.org.