San Bernardino County over 5K positive tests, 199 COVID-19 deaths

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Counties that neighbor Las Vegas have seen significant growth in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

San Bernardino County, southwest of Las Vegas on Interstate 15, has seen the problem more than double since our May 4 report, now standing at 199 COVID-19 deaths and over 5,000 positive tests. The huge California county has a population that’s about the same as Clark County, but it’s concentrated in urban areas that include San Bernardino, Fontana and Victorville.

In the other direction on I-15, Washington County in Southwest Utah has seen even faster growth — but smaller numbers — as positive tests are now at 324. There is at least one death reported.

And Mohave County has reported many deaths: 40 out of a total of 364 cases to date. Kingman, in particular, has seen positive tests growing fast.

See our previous reports on the region surrounding Las Vegas:

UPDATE: COVID-19 cases on the rise in Kingman, St. George area, Pahrump (May 4)

COVID-19 cases growing in region surrounding Las Vegas (April 22)

Rural neighbors watching as Las Vegas COVID-19 cases explode (April 8)