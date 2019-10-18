Samuel Adams’ Halloween brew is scary good

Local News

by: CNN

LAS VEGAS (CNN) — It’s so good it’s illegal in 15 states — because of it’s frighteningly high alcohol content.

The beer which is called “Utopias, ” is 28 percent alcohol by volume.

By comparison, a regular ol’Sam Adams Lager has an alcohol content of just five percent.

According to Forbes, this is Samuel Adams’ 11th batch of the Utopias line — which– they’ve been offering in limited releases since 20-02.

The Halloween beer’s price tag is pretty scary too. Forbes reports that the suggested retail price is 210 dollars per bottle..

