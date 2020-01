LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One of the most highly anticipated events at the CES 2020 show in Las Vegas will be the unveiling of an artificial human.

Samsung’s Neon project has been working on an artificial human and plans to unveil it at the Consumer Electronics Show. Video of the project was leaked out over the weekend. There was also a tweet from a lead researcher on the Neon project.

Flying to CES tomorrow, and the code is finally working 🙂 Ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialog (even in Hindi), completely different from the original captured data. pic.twitter.com/EPAJJrLyjd — Pranav Mistry (@pranavmistry) January 5, 2020

Pranav Mistry shows one of the lifelike avatars and says technology can now create expressions, movement and dialogue.