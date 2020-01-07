Samsung introduces ‘Ballie: the cute rolling robot’ at CES

LAS VEGAS (CBS) — Samsung’s CEO introduced a cute new robot at their CES 2020 keynote on Monday night. The robot, known as “Ballie,” is a bright yellow rolling ball that listens to your commands and can control things in your smart home.

CEO H.S. Kim said he believes robots can be “life companions.” In a press release, Samsung said Ballie “understands you, supports you and reacts to your needs to be actively helpful around the house.”

In a commercial featuring Ballie, the rolling robot will wake you up, turn on the appliances, keep your dog company while you go to work by literally playing “Ballie” with your pooch.

In the video, the homeowner’s dog makes a mess and Ballie got the vacuum going to clean up the mess before.

Samsung adds that Ballie and Samsung’s other efforts in AI also will incorporate “stringent data protection and privacy standards.”

“Of course we want Ballie to be fun, smart and helpful,” Seung said. “But we also want Ballie to keep our secrets. We want an AI we can trust.”