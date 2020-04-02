Salvation Army to distribute hundreds of pandemic kits to homeless

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of pandemic kits will be handed out to Las Vegas valley homeless starting Friday.

The kits will include a mask, gloves, hand sanitizer, facial cleansing wipes, soap towelette, water and other items meant for their health and safety. The kits will be handed out during meal time at the Owen facility and will also be given to any overnight guests.

According to the Salvation Army, it is seeing nearly double the amount of people at its daily community meal that is served at 1 p.m.

“With so many people trying to employ the parameters of social distancing, any protections and precautions that can be offered and utilized must be made available.”