LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — With summer weather and triple digits here to stay, Salvation Army of Southern Nevada has opened its doors once again for the Day Shelter and Cooling Station starting Monday, June 6.

The Day Shelter and Cooling Station, located at 35 W. Owens Avenue, will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors of the shelter will be able to take showers, do laundry, and stay hydrated. The Salvation Army expects that they will serve around 150 people a day, but will be able to help up to 300.

Although they expect summer attendance to be the highest, Salvation Army plans to remain open past the summer months.

“We’ve been fortunate so far with the heat, but we know in June is when the high temperatures become dangerous for those experiencing homelessness,” said Juan Salinas, Director of Social Services for The Salvation Army.

Bottle water is in very short supply, and the Salvation Army is asking for the community’s help in keeping up with their needs. Anyone who wishes to help can bring cases and pallets of water to the Day Shelter and Cooling Station any day between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.