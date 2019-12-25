Salvation Army Red Kettle donations down due to shorter shopping season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a shorter holiday shopping season, with six fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. The quirk in the calendar means Salvation Army Red Kettle donations are down.

The Las Vegas chapter said it is projected to miss its red kettle goal of $600,000. This means fewer toys, clothes, food and social services for the upcoming year.

Red kettles can still be found around town tonight. You can also donate cash, coins or give through Apple or Google pay. Online donations are accepted on the organization’s website.