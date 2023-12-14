LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Baiting customers outside the Las Vegas Bass Pro Shop, 74-year-old Anita Murray is ringing an iconic red bell.

It’s her seventh year as a Red Kettle Campaign bell ringer. This year, she says she’s distracting herself from trauma.

“My husband was very sick, he was in and out of the hospital, and then he passed away,” Murray said, sitting outside the store’s entrance Thursday morning. “So, it was a rough year, and I said, ‘I got to do this this year,’ because I can’t sit in the house.”

On the other side of the valley, 21-year-old Karoline Binelo is ringing her bell outside a Hobby Lobby. She’s celebrating more than two years of sobriety after completing courses and working with a counselor through the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada.

“Almost two years ago, I was incarcerated,” Binelo said Thursday morning, speaking about substance abuse tendencies she says are now conquered. “I’ve been let down a lot, and (the Salvation Army) gave me a chance, and they listened to me. They didn’t judge me. I’ve told them everything. I didn’t sound crazy to them.”

The nonprofit says it’s looking for volunteers just like Murray and Binelo. But, this year, it’s a challenge.

Capt. Ryan Bearchell says 175 to 200 bell ringers would comfortably cover the entire Las Vegas Valley during the roughly monthlong fundraiser. This year, there’s around 100.

“With less volunteers, it’s harder to man all of those locations,” Bearchell said outside the Hobby Lobby Thursday morning, referring to 60 locations available. He says about 20 of them cannot have constant staffing this year.

Red Kettle Campaign bell ringer Anita Murray accepts a donation outside the Las Vegas Bass Pro Shop Thursday morning. (KLAS)

The fear is how this lack of volunteers may impact the bottom line for donations, which has seen $67,000 of the $250,000 goal raised so far. The increasing popularity of contactless payments and the decrease in people carrying cash have already altered how the nonprofit raises money.

The campaign seeks to collect spare change from customers of businesses that allow the nonprofit to ring outside. “100 percent” of the proceeds “stay in Las Vegas,” according to Bearchell, which partly funds their services year-round.

“The importance of, you know, raising this money helps the homeless on the street. It helps the people who are trying to get off drugs and alcohol,” Bearchell said. “They may not know specifically that they are making a sandwich or that they’re preparing a bed or that they’re helping a child with their homework. But, by standing and helping us raise the funds to do that, so that we can provide those items to our community, you are helping that process.”

“I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh it’s just standing and asking for money.’ That’s not what it’s about.”

Bells stop ringing on Dec. 23, or about a week from now. Bearchell and the rest of The Salvation Army are pleading for new volunteers to help “ring out” the fundraising season.

“Not many people even know about the kettles, especially in the generation that we’re in,” Binelo said, with bell still in hand.

“When I leave here at night, I have a good feeling that I did the right thing for the day, and that’s amazing, because it keeps me going,” Murray said, never stopping her bell ringing.

Bearchell urges any potential volunteers with questions or interest to help to visit the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada’s website. He adds volunteer hours can be flexible.