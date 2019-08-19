Salvation Army opens new women’s residence

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Women now have a residence of their own at the Salvation Army Homeless Services campus on West Owens Avenue. This Sunday ribbon cutting came after years of hard work to get the women’s residence open.

With the facility’s completion, women will be living on the campus where they work and eat, participate in counseling and education classes and attend chapel services. Leaders of the Salvation Army say it will be life-changing for its residents.

“It’s amazing,” said Capt. Ron McKinney of the Salvation Army. “When they come to us, they’re broken and most of their self-confidence is gone. They feel like they’ve hit rock-bottom.

“So what we try to do right off the bat is try to reestablish their self-respect, their self-sufficiency. Try to reinstill in their minds they can be anything they want to be … they just need to apply themselves,” McKinney said.

The addition of the residence will make for a more cohesive overall experience for everyone in the Salvation Army’s free residential treatment program. The organization also believes that its program helps residents to re-enter the work force and be reunited with family.

During a yearlong residency, residents stay on-site for the first six months. After that, they can get a job and continue to stay for free while they save money.