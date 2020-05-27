Salvation Army opening thrift stores Friday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Salvation Army is reopening its Family Thrift Stores around the Las Vegas valley on Friday with some new safety measures.

Shoppers are being asked to maintain a social distance of 6 feet apart and to wear a cloth face covering. The fitting rooms will be closed and the number of shoppers allowed in a store will be limited.

“We are excited to reopen our family thrift stores, even at limited capacity. We know our donors and customers are anxious to support us. Their donations and purchases are essential to funding our FREE, 6-month residential rehabilitation program for men and women from all over Southern Nevada and Utah. We cannot sustain our critical program services without the support of donors and customers,” said Captain Ron McKinney, Las Vegas ARC administrator for business.

The following three stores will reopen on Friday, May 29 and operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week:

The Salvation Army Craig Family Thrift Store at 675 Craig Road, North Las Vegas; (702) 342-9297

The Salvation Army Durango Family Thrift Store at 4196 S Durango Drive, Las Vegas; (702) 227-3795

The Salvation Army Henderson Family Thrift Store at 360 N Stephanie Street, Henderson; (702) 436-3100

The Salvation Army is offering the following safety advice when purchasing items.

Wash and dry clothing on the warmest setting appropriate for the fabric content

Use a disinfecting wipe with at least 70% alcohol on touch screens and other surface areas of purchased electronics

Disinfect furniture and other items having hard surfaces with EPA-registered household disinfectants

Spray upholstered furniture or other soft surfaces with EPA-registered disinfectants suitable for porous surfaces

The thrift stores are also holding all donated items for 72 hours before placing them on the sales floor.