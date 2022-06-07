LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada reminds the public during Pride Month that it currently offers the only Safety Dorm for LGBTQ+ individuals in southern Nevada.

The shelter is free and offers services like laundry, showers, hygiene kits, clothing, and bus passes.

The Safety Dorm provided services for 336 individuals experiencing homelessness in April.

“We are committed to meeting the needs of those in the communities we serve, without discrimination,” said Salvation Army Clark County Coordinator Captain Anthony Barnes. “We honor and respect everyone who comes to us in need. This dorm allows us to serve clients with their dignity and privacy intact.”

The shelter is open 24/7 at 35 W. Owens Ave in North Las Vegas. For more information, call 702-701-5347.