Salvation Army of Southern Nevada still in need of help as busy holiday season rolls in

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s the happiest and busiest time of year, according to Captain Anthony Barnes with the Salvation Army as he and his team prepare to keep local families in need, smiling.

“Bell ringers are starting to go out to the stores. We have several volunteers who are going to help us with that effort and this year we are going to need more bell ringers, said Captain Anthony Barnes with Salvation Army of Southern Nevada. “That’s one thing we can use this holiday season, more volunteers.”

As traditional services, like rental and utility assistance, continue to roll out, the local non-profit is looking to step up its efforts during the holidays.

“We want to make sure we have enough for that 10 to 12-year-old. We notice people love to buy cute toys for the little ones but somewhere down the line from 10-12-year-olds get left out,” Capt. Barnes added.

Others like the Las Vegas rescue mission tell us there is a need to fill their supply containers.

Catholic Charities turning to social media days before Thanksgiving to help adequately serve thousands of families.

When in doubt, a financial contribution can be the best option this holiday season.

“The great thing about money donations is that allows us to address whatever the specific need is,” said Capt. Barnes.

For more information on volunteering opportunities at the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada, or if you’d like to donate click HERE.