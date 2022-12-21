LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada continued its fundraising efforts over the holiday season with its “Red Kettle Campaign”, which has been around for decades.

Captain Ryan Bearchell with the Salvation Army of Southern Nevada reminds the community about the impact of every dollar.

“It’s been a big blessing and I can imagine it’s tough for people to put a few dollars into the kettle but they do it because they know there are others less fortunate,” he said. “The donations we receive during Christmas time is a huge impact for the funding for our family assistance programs like food, after-school, individual or homeless assistance.”

For over 100 years, the Salvation Army has rolled out the red kettle during the holidays to help the community.

This year, volunteers have fanned out across the valley at 40 locations hoping to meet their $500,000 goal.

“This season has been difficult for people. We get that, that’s why our volunteers will never approach someone or hassle them,” he added.

Captain Bearchell also said Las Vegas is an amazing city and has seen how the community steps up to help one another. He added every donation – big or small is a blessing.

“That brings a smile to my face when I think about that. If it’s a child, senior, or vet and they give something they have, we don’t take it for granted,” he said.

The Red Kettle Campaign ends on Christmas Eve but the Salvation Army said you can still make a donation on their website or by texting 51555.