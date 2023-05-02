LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For veterans at risk of homelessness, coming to the Salvation Army is more than just a place a stay. It means security and hope for the future.

“When they first come in, they’re not sure what to expect,” Monique Irby, the assistant coordinator for veteran services, said. “But once they find out and get the care from their case managers who talk to them once a week, you can see the attitudes and their emotions change. They open up more.”

The organization originally housed male veterans and has now opened up a floor to female veterans.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada said there is a lack of services available to female veterans and they hope to keep more people off the street with this expansion program.

Irby knows how critical this need is.

“I come from a family of veterans,” Irby added. “My husband’s a veteran, my dad, my grandfather, cousins, a slew of family that are veterans so this is very important to me. It’s almost a passion in a sense.”

Juan Salinas, the director of social services for the Salvation Army said they extended this program a month ago and funding is on a case-by-case basis.

“In that program, they can stay up to nine months and it just depends, so we work with them very closely to try and find them something stable, ” Salinas explained. “The good thing that we have is they don’t just stay here. We also make sure they’re fed so they get three meals a day, sometimes four meals a day while they’re staying here with us.”

Currently, there are five female veterans in this program.

The Salvation Army hopes to break that stigma surrounding homelessness by giving back to those who sacrifice so much for our country.

“I always tell my staff the veterans or clients are the experts because they have the experience, how can we teach them when we’re the ones living it,” Irby said.

The Salvation Army of Southern Nevada can house up to 30 female veterans at a time.

Any female veteran currently experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless, apply at Community Resource and Referral Center (CCRC) at 4461 E Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, from Monday to Friday, 7:30 A.M. – 4 P.M., or call 702-791-9077.