Salvation Army: No money for rental or utility assistance

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army in Southern Nevada is reporting that it no longer has funds to help people with their rental and utility bills.

“Unfortunately, whatever funds had been available are now exhausted and no additional funding will be available in the foreseeable future,” the agency said in a statement.

The Salvation Army is still providing meals on a daily basis with sack lunches to be carried out at the Lied Dining Hall at 35 W. Owens, between 1 and 2:30 p.m. They are also able to provide night shelter to the homeless an rapid rehousing assistance to families through the Family Services program while funding is available.

The agency is thanking all who continue to make food and money donations.

For further information about any of programs of The Salvation Army Southern Nevada or to become a donor or a volunteer, please visit www.SalvationArmySouthernNevada.org, follow us on Facebook at The Salvation Army Southern Nevada or on Twitter, @SalArmySoNV and #DoingTheMostGood.