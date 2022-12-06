LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The red kettle and ringing bells are as much a part of the holiday season as anything else. The Salvation Army tradition of collecting donations in a kettle dates back to 1891.

The Salvation Army could use some help this year. It needs volunteers who are willing to ring a bell and collect donations in a red kettle.

“Ring the bell, play music, and just have a great time with it,” volunteer Christopher Carrillo tells 8 News Now.

Christopher Carrillo volunteers as a bell ringer for Salvation Army over the holiday season. (KLAS)

The kettle campaign is a big money maker for the Salvation Army and helps fund programs all year but it can’t be done without volunteers.

“It’s so satisfying. It makes me feel good,” said Christopher Carrillo.

The Salvation Army usually has 60 bell ringers stationed around southern Nevada. This year, there are only 15 to 20 people who have volunteered. Fewer people will mean fewer donations which could impact programs.

If you would like to volunteer, you can contact (702) 870-4430. You can also donate to Salvation Army by texting Redkettles to 51555. The Salvation Army is also holding various drives to raise money. You can get more information on those at this link.