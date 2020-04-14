Salvation Army in desperate need of professional disinfectant

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army in Las Vegas is putting out an urgent call for Purell Professional Surface Disinfectant because they are close to running out and have been unable to get it from their supplier.

It’s a dilute-able cleaner recommended to them by the health department and used at the Salvation Army Homeless Services Camp. They have been unable to locate the cleanser anywhere. The Salvation Army is willing to purchase the cleaner if you have it or know where it can be found.

“That would be a great help as we continue to serve our most vulnerable neighbors and keep them and our staff safe.”

You can contact Director of Social Services, Juan Salinas at Army Homeless Services Campus at (702) 701-5347 or (702) 609-0962.