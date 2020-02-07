1  of  4
Salvation Army expands space for homeless LGBTQ

Local News
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army in Las Vegas had doubled the size of its LGBTQ Safety Dorm for those who need a place to stay.

The dorm went from nine beds to 18 and was also remodeled. It re-opened Wednesday. A grant from The Center, the Human Rights Campaign, Brightstar Foundation and volunteers made the expansion and upgrades possible.

Salvation Army Safety Dorm gets additional beds for LGBTQ area in shelter.

“Right now we’re working very closely, with who ever stays here and try to find them jobs, or housing and that’s our main goal, so if we can help that way we’re going to do that,” said Juan Salinas of the Salvation Army.

For many, the Salvation Army Safety Dorm often at capacity gives LGBTQ homeless a safe space from homophobia or transphobia from shelter users.

“This is a space where people can have a little more safety, a little bit more piece of mind to try and navigate their transition and their hardship and get their lives back on track, ” said Dr. Ray Macfarlane of The LGBTQ Center of Southern Nevada.

The Salvation Army is the only shelter in the Las Vegas valley that provides a separate area for the LGBTQ.

