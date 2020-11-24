Saltation Army to kick off Red Kettle Campaign with ‘ONE Dollar, ONE Day, ONE Community’ event

In this Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, photo, bell ringer Carolyn Harper encourages people to donate to the Salvation Army’s annual holiday red kettle campaign on Chicago’s Magnificent Mile. Cashless shoppers have a new option to give to the Army’s red kettle campaign this year using their smartphone. Leaders hope adding Apple and Google payment options will boost fundraising to the campaign, which makes up 10% of The Salvation Army’s annual budget. Those donations fund programs providing housing, food and other support to people in poverty. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Salvation Army Southern Nevada is kicking off its world-famous Red Kettle campaign with a special event this season. The “ONE Dollar, ONE Day, ONE Community” event is aimed at bringing the community together as one to help those in need during a challenging time.

On Nov. 27, officially proclaimed “Salvation Army Day” in Las Vegas, the organization is asking everyone to donate $1.

Money raised will go toward the Christmas Angel program, which is set to provide gifts to around 3,000 children in our region, as well as prepackaged food boxes to their families.

The Salvation Army invites individuals, families, businesses, clubs and organizations to sponsor individual Angel Tags. They can also hold a toy drive for gifts for children, ages newborn through 10-years-old. If you’d like to donate a gift for tweens, they suggest a $20 gift card to Target or Walmart.

From Dec. 14-18, donated toys will be distributed at the “Toy and Joy” contactless distribution event. If a family would like to participate, they must pre-register.

Finally, you can’t forget about donating at the red kettles! Contactless donations can be made from a mobile device by texting Red Kettles to 51555 or on the Salvation Army’s website. Kettles are also equipped with a QR code for donation via Apple or Google pay.

If you wish to participate in the Christmas Angel program or volunteer with ringing the bell at a Red Kettle or at the toy distribution event, call 702-840-4430. You can also click here.