Salt Lake Express announces new Las Vegas to Los Angeles bus route

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A regional shuttle company is rolling out a new route next week, stretching their coverage into southern California.

Salt Lake Express has announced they are now offering a route from Las Vegas to Los Angeles. Previously, Las Vegas was the southernmost stop for the St. George, Utah-based company.

This comes after the recent addition of Elko and Reno routes in the Silver State.

The Salt Lake Express now operates from California to Montana, cutting through Nevada, Idaho, Wyoming and Utah along the way. Their focus is mainly along the I-15 corridor.

