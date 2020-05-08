Salons, barbershops prepare to reopen this weekend under new guidelines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — By now, hair and nail salons, as well as barbershops are probably getting lots of calls. In a few days, they can reopen but under strict guidelines.

Salons like “The Hair Standard” in Summerlin are getting ready to reopen Saturday. The owners told 8 News Now they’ve been preparing for these new safety measures since before the closure and are ready to get back to work.

Governor Steve Sisolak is encouraging a partition between chairs in salons. If that isn’t possible, then they must be spaced six feet apart.

Salons can operate by appointment only, and all staff must wear a facemask.

Each stylist or cosmetologist can only have one customer at a time.

In addition to these restrictions the Nevada State Board of Cosmetology approved some suggested safety guidelines:

Salons ask clients to come with clean, wet hair, or leave with wet hair to cut down on service time.

Temporarily discontinue services such as blow drying or hooded drying.

8 News Now spoke to hairstylists around the valley, who say the guidelines are similar to what they expected.

“I know that we’re all still anxious about going back to work, and safety levels,” said Rachael Pupa, hairstylist at Level 10 Salon. “So this is all exciting and news that I think we’ve all been waiting for.”

They do want to note, it’s all temporary.

“As time passes, some of these restrictions will lift and we’ll get back to that luxurious experience that everyone wants, whether its a little bit down the road or even further than that,” added Sam Orf, Owner of The Hair Standard.

Orf told 8 News Now, moving forward it’s going to be an all hands on deck approach to sanitation, and making sure people are properly social distancing.