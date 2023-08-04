The attached video is part of a previous story related to the incident.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will miss the first three games of the NFL’s 2023 regular season for “violating the league’s personal conduct policy,” according to NFL officials Friday.

The suspension is the result of a February 2022 brawl caught on camera in a hallway outside of a Las Vegas nightclub. On July 11, Kamara pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor charge of breach of peace. He will do 30 hours of community service and pay more than $100,000 to the victim for hospital bills. The case was closed, and Kamara will have 90 days to complete all conditions. A status check has been scheduled for Oct. 12 at 9:30 a.m. to ensure those conditions are met.

Kamara made a statement Friday prior to his suspension saying, “I never want to be involved in something where someone gets hurt or severely injured or anything. Poor judgement on my end. Definitely a bad decision. I was completely wrong. I embarrassed the Saints, I embarrassed my family and my mother. I embarrassed myself, embarrassed the city, and the shield, obviously, embarrassed the NFL.”

A confidential settlement between Kamara and Greene in the $10 million civil case was announced in a July 11 release from Greene’s attorney, Anthony G. Buzbee. In a written statement, Kamara made a public apology to Greene.

Kamara’s first game after suspension is expected to be on week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, NFL officials said.