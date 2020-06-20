SAHARA’s Northside Café closes after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SAHARA Las Vegas’ Northside Café & Chinese Kitchen has closed after three employees tested positive for COVID-19, the resort confirmed to 8 News Now in a statement.

The rest of the restaurant’s team was sent for coronavirus testing after the news surfaced.

SAHARA’s full statement reads:

It has been brought to the attention of resort leadership that three SAHARA Las Vegas team members have tested positive for COVID-19. Upon receipt of notification, resort leadership immediately began coordinating with state and local health officials as specified in our health and safety protocols. This includes assisting in contact tracing efforts. The team members were engaged in work at Northside Café. Out of caution, the balance of the Northside team has been sent to be tested for the virus, which has led to closure of the venue until test results are made available. Negative test results will be needed for team members to return to work. The response to this circumstance is reflective of our commitment to the comprehensive health and safety protocols released under our SAHARA Cares program. The outline details enhancements to the resort’s rigorous sanitation programs along with new social distance considerations. SAHARA Las Vegas collaborated with experts to establish hundreds of additional practices to minimize risk for guests and team members. The resort administers team member temperature checks prior to the start of all shifts and requires all team members to wear cloth face masks, which have been found to be an effective measure to limit asymptomatic transmission. Further, all team members must practice responsible hand washing and follow social distancing measures.” SAHARA Las Vegas

This is not the first eatery in a Las Vegas resort to close due to a positive COVID-19 test. The Mayfair Supper Club in Bellagio closed Wednesday after one employee tested positive. Two employees at the Flamingo also tested positive.