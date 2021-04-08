Sahara Las Vegas to reveal new details about renovation project

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Las Vegas is getting ready to announce the latest details on its massive renovation project.

This is all part of the Sahara Las Vegas’ massive 150-million dollar transformation, which has been going on since 2019.

We will get the newest update from the property at 7 p.m., but many of the upgrades have already been made.

The property announced its rebranding from the SLS, back to the Sahara Las Vegas, in June of 2019.

Since then, crews have been working hard on all the changes.

The full renovation and expansion of the resort’s 50,000 square foot casino is completed, and that includes a new poker room.

Work has also wrapped up on new hotel lobby amentities, such as a grab-and-go-eatery and a cocktail bar.

Guest rooms in two of the towers have been updated.

New restaurants are also in the works. “Chickie’s and Pete’s” and “Noodle Den” are set to open later this year.

We will be live streaming the event at 7 p.m. here and on our 8 News Now Facebook page.