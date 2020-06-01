SAHARA Las Vegas will have contactless solutions upon reopening Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When SAHARA Las Vegas reopens on June 4, the resort will debut contactless solutions that will help guests and team members stay safe and minimize health risks.

Once it reopens, the resort will follow a comprehensive outline of health and safety protocols under the its SAHARA Cares program.

According to SAHARA, under this program, a number of contactless solutions have been developed to assist with social distancing measures. These solutions include the following services:

Table Game Reservations: As an added feature, SAHARA Las Vegas players may book a seat reservation in advance online through the resort’s website. This service will support small groups of players traveling together to make arrangements to play together at the same live game.

Pool Reservations: Guests are encouraged to book resort experiences in advance of their stay. Daybed and cabana reservations at both Alexandria Pool and Retro Pool Lounge can be made through https://saharalasvegas.com/pools/.

Digital Dining: To minimize shared materials and reduce waste, menus for Northside Café, CASBAR Lounge, Alexandria Pool and Retro Pool Lounge will all be available through a QR code. Located inside each venue, guests can scan the QR code onto their mobile device to access the restaurant or pool’s offerings. Additionally, if there is a wait for a table, restaurant guests will have the convenience of scanning a seating QR code and placing themelsves on the waitlist. The resort will be able to contact the guests via mobile device when their seat is ready.

Virtual Concierge: In an effort to provide a contactless service option, guests can receive information about SAHARA’s amenities by texting a virtual concierge at 702-930-2701. Additionally, hotel and casino guests may use the virtual concierge to request the services they need to enhance their stay, including housekeeping, maintenance requests, and restaurant reservations or answer general questions they may have regarding the property.

On-Demand Sanitation Services: For players who would like to request additional cleaning of their slot machine, a service button located on the machine may be pressed to call for assistance from an attendant.

SAHARA Las Vegas says it collaborated with health experts to establish hundreds of additional safety practices.

“While guests may notice some changes to the resort experience that have been made for safety, SAHARA Las Vegas remains committed to delivering a superior experience. Many of the new contactless solutions will enable the resort to deliver even more personalized and expedited services,” the resort said in a release.

