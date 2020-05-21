SAHARA Las Vegas releases reopening plan

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SAHARA Las Vegas released details Thursday of its plan for reopening to the public.

According to a news release, the resort has rigorous sanitation protocols and new social distancing guidelines. The release says the property collaborated with experts to establish hundreds of additional practices to minimize risks for guests and employees.

Details of the precautions being taken under the SAHARA Cares program can be found at this link. It addresses how cleaning will be done in all public areas, as well as hotel rooms. In addition, all employees will wear face masks and have their temperatures checked daily, there will be plexiglass shields at gaming tables, and increased sanitizing.

“The health and safety of our guests and team members is our number one priority,” said Paul Hobson, SAHARA Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager. “In addition to the enhanced cleaning practices, we have developed new service initiatives designed with the well being of our guests in mind. We recognize the ongoing need to stay informed regarding the latest recommended protocols and resources to deter the spread of the virus. We are committed to ensuring both our guests and team members can feel safe when they come to our resort.”