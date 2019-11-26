SAHARA Las Vegas launches cyber sale on rooms, suites

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: Guests gather for an unexpected, custom-designed Intel Drone Light Show for the debut of the new SAHARA Las Vegas on June 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for SAHARA Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Time to book that staycation because the SAHARA Las Vegas is offering cyber sale specials on all rooms and suites booked now through December 2.

The Strip property’s holiday deals include big savings on room rates, value-added perks, spectacular suite specials and the chance to win a stay at the resort-casino destination, which is undergoing a more than $150 million transformation that captures the bold, distinctive spirit of Las Vegas.

Dates to stay at the hotel span into next year through March 31, 2020. For more on SAHARA Las Vegas’ Cyber Sale, go here.