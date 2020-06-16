SAHARA Las Vegas introduces reservations to play blackjack, roulette, baccarat

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SAHARA Las Vegas is taking reservations from gamblers for table games — blackjack, roulette and baccarat.

The first-of-its kind attempt introduces online reservations that can be set up 72 hours in advance using a new “Take a Seat” program.

The poker room reopens Thursday with No Limit Texas Holdem, Limit Holdem, Pot Limit Omaha, 7-card Stud and other games. Games will be limited to five players initially.

The group reservation system is available now at:

http://saharalasvegas.com/casino/table-games/reservation

Frequently asked questions about time limits, minimum bets and cancellations are addressed on the same page.

The resort says the reservation system is part of its SAHARA Cares Program, which began includes new health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The recently unveiled poker room features seven tables, a 16-foot by nine-foot LED video wall and five additional screens. It is open daily from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m. and players should reserve their seats online. To register to play, visit pokeratlas.com/poker-room/sahara-las-vegas.