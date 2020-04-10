SAHARA Las Vegas donates supplies to the COVID-19 support facility at Cashman Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — SAHARA Las Vegas donated an assortment of essential supplies to the Cashman Isolation-Quarantine Complex on Friday, April 10.

The donated items included sheets, towels and washcloths, as well as shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, soap and lotion.

The supplies will help meet the needs of approximately 350 homeless people who have not been able to quarantine, isolate or get health care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Never has it been more vital for our community to come together to support each other – especially our most vulnerable,” said SAHARA Las Vegas Senior Vice President and General Manager Paul Hobson.

“SAHARA Las Vegas is committed to helping the community emerge from this challenging time with the strength and resilience that we’ve always shared.”