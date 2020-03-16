SAHARA Las Vegas announces layoffs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The SAHARA Las Vegas is announcing layoffs because its been “forced to make drastic cuts to its operations,” the company said in a statement.
The temporary reduction of workforce is due to cuts which include closing or reducing hours of outlets and resort amenities because of COVID-19, according to the property.
“These decisions were not made lightly as they impact many team members. Individuals affected by these changes will have the ability to retain their health benefits during this difficult time. Additionally, leadership is working with federal, state and local agencies to connect those impacted with additional resources. SAHARA Las Vegas will continue to evaluate the business and make operational adjustments as necessary, with the hope of returning team members to work once these challenges have passed.”Tara Trovato, account director, The Publicity Lab