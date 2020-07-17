Sahara closed in both directions at Cimarron due to crash, chemical spill

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Avenue remains closed in both directions at Cimarron, between Buffalo and Durango, due to crash. No injuries have been reported.

According to Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, a flatbed truck flipped that contained swimming pool chemicals, mixed in with the accident. The Hazmat team is on the scene and have the situation under control. No evacuations were needed.

HAZMAT/TRAFFIC: 8390 W Sahara Ave, flatbed truck flipped with swimming pool chemicals, mixed in accident, @LasVegasFD HAZMAT team on scene to control, neutralize. No evacuations. W. Sahara Ave closed Durango to Cimmarron Rd. No injuries. Situation under control. #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/zw7r6GNEai — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) July 17, 2020

According to 8 News NOW’s Nathan Tannenbaum, to avoid the area, for east/west travel, drivers should go south to Desert Inn Road or north to Charleston Boulevard.

Las Vegas Metro Police Department (LVMPD) and Las Vegas Fire & Rescue are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.