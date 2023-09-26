LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In cooperation with the Federal Highway Administration and local agency partners, the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning to make improvements along Sahara Avenue from Rainbow Boulevard to Rancho Drive.

The Sahara Avenue Safety Enhancement Project is an effort to enhance safety in the Project area, located within the City of Las Vegas and Clark County. It extends from Rainbow Boulevard (SR 595) to I-15, approximately 4 miles.

Work is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 2 and is estimated to be complete in February of 2024, with most of the work taking place at night and overnight hours. Some traffic control measures will be in place at other times of day.

Project enhancements include:

Traffic signal improvements

Median island installations and modifications

Installation of a Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon and Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacons

Pedestrian safety barriers to encourage crossing at crosswalks and more

Clark County and the City of Las Vegas will update traffic signals in the Project area and center traffic signals over each lane in key areas to improve visibility.

Updates to traffic signals include:

Adjust signal heads and center the traffic signal over each lane

Add signal heads where necessary

Add flashing yellow arrows at left-turn locations (when applicable)

Add retroreflective, yellow back plates to make the signals more visible

Median improvements will occur at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and:

Mann Street

Sorrel Street

Westwind Road

Mohawk Street

Spanish Oaks Center (Kaplan College)

Median modifications, to manage access, will occur at Sahara West Village / west of Arenas Street and include:

Eliminate left turns out of the cross streets and driveways onto Sahara for enhanced safety

Add right-in/right-out turns at cross streets and driveways

Reduce conflict points at busy intersections

Right-turn lane modifications, will occur at Rainbow Boulevard (SR 595) and include:

Reconstruction of the westbound to northbound right-turn at Rainbow Boulevard (SR 595) to reduce the radius of the turn

Reconstruction of the island in the northeast corner of the intersection for ADA/Public Right of Way Accessibility Guidelines (PROWAG) improvements

Slowing down traffic, enhancing sight visibility, and supporting ADA/PROWAG compliance

Pedestrian safety barriers within the median will be installed at the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Palace Station to encourage pedestrians to cross at the designated crosswalk.

For the latest state highway conditions, visit the Nevada Roads website or call 511 before driving.