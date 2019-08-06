Sahara at Decatur tops list of dangerous Las Vegas intersections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Top 3 intersections with fatal crashes and injury accidents within the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2018 were:

W. Sahara Ave. & S. Decatur Blvd.

S. Rainbow Blvd. & W. Charleston Blvd.

S. Fort Apache Rd. & W Sahara Ave.

Since the start of the year, the Nevada Office of Traffic Safety has recorded 146 roadway deaths, 100 of which occurred in Clark County.

Forty-six pedestrians have died statewide so far.

Although total numbers are down by 22% year-to-date, the problem persists. One commissioner is calling for action.

At Tuesday’s Clark County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Commissioner Michael Naft will propose forming of a 12-person traffic safety commission.

“This is going to be a group of experts and community activists who will have a one year deadline to work towards solving, solving this problem, saving lives, preventing accidents, fixing our roads,” Naft said.