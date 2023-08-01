LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the SAG-AFTRA strike enters its third month, its ramifications have been felt in the Las Vegas valley.

Actor and stunt coordinator Rich Hopkins has been a Las Vegas local for over 30 years. He said the dream of the entertainment capital of the world becoming Hollywood 2.0 is alive but not a reality just yet.

“We would love to have more productions here,” said Hopkins. “Not only more production, but more of our locals working on it.”

An effort to use tax incentives to build production studios in the Las Vegas valley was unsuccessful at Nevada’s last legislative session. Still, hope for the film industry’s future in southern Nevada springs eternal. Movie-making has shown signs of entrenching in the valley, signified, Hopkins says, by a July protest at the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in support of the SAG-AFTRA strike that has ground Hollywood to a halt.

“You have no writers writing,” said Hopkins. “If there’s no actors, the crew is not working. So pretty much everybody’s out of work right now.”

Even independent films are on hold, Hopkins explained.

“They’re trying to squash those,” he said. “If you work on an independent film while the strike is going on […] you’re not gonna get in SAG.”

Hopkins’ latest film, Sympathy for the Devil, stars Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, and Joel Kinnaman. Hopkins said Cage himself wanted to shoot in the Las Vegas valley.

“Originally, it was supposed to be shot somewhere else,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins was originally planned as a stunt coordinator for the film, but he said the director decided to use his talents differently.

“Usually, I’m behind the scenes coordinating stunts or doubling somebody,” he said. This time, he would be acting in the film. “I’m actually on camera.”

Sympathy for the Devil is available to rent on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, Google Play Movies, YouTube, and all other digital platforms.